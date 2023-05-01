CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup at Mount Eboshi

Sailors and Marines assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Sasebo-area commands, and students from Nagasaki International University arrive for a clean-up event at Mount Eboshi in Sasebo, Japan May 3, 2023. CFAS religious ministries department planned the trip, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with local students and to help keep their host city’s parks clean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

