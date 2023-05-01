Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM ECED visits 78th Signal Battalion

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Enrique Vasquez 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    On March 15th the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) visited the 78th Signal Battalion Headquarters located at Camp Zama, Japan as part of the command's initiative to survey communications nodes, data centers and network infrastructure to assess NETCOM’s capability to achieve a more data-centric and cloud-based network topology.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 21:11
    Photo ID: 7776425
    VIRIN: 031523-A-SS000-345
    Resolution: 2950x2896
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETCOM ECED visits 78th Signal Battalion, by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETCOM
    ARCYBER
    CIO G-6

