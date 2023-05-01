Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF RADM Ito Visits JRM [Image 4 of 4]

    JMSDF RADM Ito Visits JRM

    GUAM

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (May 1, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomes Rear Adm. Hideto Ito, Director General, Logistics Planning Department, Maritime Staff Office of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces, to JRM headquarters May 1.

    Nicholson and Ito enjoyed a discussion about logistics and reinforced the defense partnership between the United States and Japan.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    This work, JMSDF RADM Ito Visits JRM [Image 4 of 4], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    JMSDF
    Partners
    Defense
    JRM

