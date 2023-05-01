JMSDF RADM Ito Visits JRM

ASAN, Guam (May 1, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomes Rear Adm. Hideto Ito, Director General, Logistics Planning Department, Maritime Staff Office of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces, to JRM headquarters May 1.



Nicholson and Ito enjoyed a discussion about logistics and reinforced the defense partnership between the United States and Japan.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

