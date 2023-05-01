Fort Hamilton holds plaque unveiling for fallen soldier

Friends and family of late U.S. Army 1st Lt. John E. Warren Jr., gathered on May 2, 2023, for a plaque unveiling ceremony held by the United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton. The event, attended by COL Brian Jacobs, Garrison Commander, and members of the Garrison workforce, took place on John Warren Avenue. The ceremony commemorated the service and sacrifice of the Brooklyn native, Vietnam War veteran, and Medal of Honor recipient. The event was a moving tribute to Warren and a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve in the military. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

