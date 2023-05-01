Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton holds plaque unveiling for fallen soldier [Image 2 of 7]

    Fort Hamilton holds plaque unveiling for fallen soldier

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Friends and family of late U.S. Army 1st Lt. John E. Warren Jr., gathered on May 2, 2023, for a plaque unveiling ceremony held by the United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton. The event, attended by COL Brian Jacobs, Garrison Commander, and members of the Garrison workforce, took place on John Warren Avenue. The ceremony commemorated the service and sacrifice of the Brooklyn native, Vietnam War veteran, and Medal of Honor recipient. The event was a moving tribute to Warren and a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve in the military. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton holds plaque unveiling for fallen soldier [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

