Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe [Image 4 of 5]

    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    230501-N-YV347-1097 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 7776390
    VIRIN: 230501-N-YV347-1097
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 240 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe
    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe
    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe
    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe
    Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bunker Hill
    U.S. Navy
    cruiser
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT