230501-N-YV347-1064 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Brock Studer, from Osceola, Wis., handles line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 7776389 VIRIN: 230501-N-YV347-1064 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 263.87 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.