Bunker Hill RAS with Guadalupe

230501-N-YV347-1009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Corey Marstein, left, from Albany, Minn., and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Adan Valadez, from Harlingen, Texas, prepare to fire a shot line from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea. Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

