U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian and Alaska Army National Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercises near Sitka, Alaska

Crews from Air Station Sitka, RCAF 442 Squadron, and Air Station Kodiak preflight their aircraft during a search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska, May 9, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard is southeast Alaska’s leading search and rescue entity. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Lt. Cmdr Wryan Webb.

