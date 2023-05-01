Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian and Alaska Army National Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercises near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crews from Air Station Sitka, RCAF 442 Squadron, and Air Station Kodiak preflight their aircraft during a search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska, May 9, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard is southeast Alaska’s leading search and rescue entity. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Lt. Cmdr Wryan Webb.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 18:22
    Photo ID: 7776279
    VIRIN: 220509-G-G0107-1004
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian and Alaska Army National Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercises near Sitka, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Alaska
    USCG
    Sitka
    Air Station
    Exercise

