Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman and Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker Visits Vandenberg

Participants of a Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) event receive a mission brief from members of the Western Range Operations Control Center (WROCC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 2, 2023. The WROCC is the command and control center for all Vandenberg launches and provides air, land and sea clearance for all launches. The CSEL event spanned three days with over 45 senior enlisted members from space-affiliated units participating in tours of space facilities, leadership seminars and mission-focused briefings. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

