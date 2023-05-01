Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman and Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker Visits Vandenberg

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, center-left, and U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command command senior enlisted leader, center-right, stand with participants of a Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) event outside the National Reconnaissance Office's Office of Space Launch building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 2, 2023. The CSEL event spanned three days with over 45 senior enlisted members from space-affiliated units participating in tours of space facilities, leadership seminars and mission-focused briefings. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

