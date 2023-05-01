Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Deploys with the Ford Carrier Strike Group

    USS Normandy Deploys with the Ford Carrier Strike Group

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230502-N-LK647-1099 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 2, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Zachary Nowak, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), updates the bridge log as the ship gets underway for deployment with the Ford Carrier Strike Group, May 2, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 17:52
    Photo ID: 7776252
    VIRIN: 230502-N-LK647-1099
    Resolution: 5822x3881
    Size: 1009.38 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Deploys with the Ford Carrier Strike Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Fleet
    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT