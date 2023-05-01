Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Deploys with the Ford Carrier Strike Group

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.02.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230502-N-LK647-1022 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 2, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) prepares to get underway for deployment with the Ford Carrier Strike Group, May 2, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    This work, USS Normandy Deploys with the Ford Carrier Strike Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Normandy (CG60)
    and deployment

