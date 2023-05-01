USS Normandy Deploys with the Ford Carrier Strike Group

230502-N-LK647-1022 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 2, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) prepares to get underway for deployment with the Ford Carrier Strike Group, May 2, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

