Coast Guard Station Monterey crew members clean the 47-foot motor lifeboat after man overboard training in Monterey Bay, April 10, 2023. Crews conduct man overboard training to maintain proficiency for search and rescue missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7776122
|VIRIN:
|230410-G-LB555-1217
|Resolution:
|7940x5293
|Size:
|16.48 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT