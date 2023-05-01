Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training [Image 5 of 8]

    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Collins, a Boatswin's Mate at Station Monterey, performs maneuvers during man overboard training in Monterey Bay, April 10, 2023. Crews conduct man overboard training to maintain proficiency for search and rescue missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7776119
    VIRIN: 230410-G-LB555-1141
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.83 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training
    Coast Guard Station Monterey Crews conduct man overboard training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT