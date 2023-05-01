Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T901 Review

    T901 Review

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Photo by David Hylton 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    LTG Robert Marion, MILDEP ASA(ALT) discusses with Aviation Turbine Engines Project Manager Ms. Gina Bublitz the displayed T901 engine components that General Electric additively manufactures, as ITEP Product Manager LTC Kelley Nalley and ITEP Assistant Product Manager MAJ Wes Paulsen observe. Photo by Cindy Mitchell/GE Released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7776112
    VIRIN: 220714-O-TT669-741
    Resolution: 2657x2657
    Size: 678.88 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T901 Review, by David Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why ITEP? The T901 Improved Turbine Engine is critical to MDO.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    TAGS

    Turbine Engine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT