319th Medical Group Assumption of Command

Airmen from the 319th Medical Group salute U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Stranske, 319th MDG incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony Nov. 16, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. During the ceremony, Stranske assumed command of the 319th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

