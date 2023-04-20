Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Medical Group Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    319th Medical Group Assumption of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Curry (left), 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, passes the 319th Medical Group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Stranske, 319th MDG incoming commander, during a 319th MDG assumption of command ceremony Nov. 16, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The guidon was passed to Stranske, symbolizing her official acceptance of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7775421
    VIRIN: 221116-F-CI246-1016
    Resolution: 5402x3601
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, 319th Medical Group Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS

    Medical Group
    Assumption of Command
    319 MDG

