91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing flies over the Gulf of Mexico during an air refueling mission May 1, 2023. The 6th ARW is responsible for carrying out global aerial refueling missions, delivering hope and projecting lethality anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

