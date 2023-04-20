Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast [Image 2 of 3]

    91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing flies over the Gulf of Mexico during an air refueling mission May 1, 2023. The 6th ARW is responsible for carrying out global aerial refueling missions, delivering hope and projecting lethality anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    18th AIr Force
    482nd Fighter Wing

