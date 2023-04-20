Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast [Image 1 of 3]

    91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over the Gulf of Mexico, May 1, 2023. Homestead ARB is home to the 482nd Fighter Wing, which is a fully combat-ready unit capable of providing F-16C multi-purpose fighter aircraft, along with mission ready pilots and support personnel, for short-notice worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    18th AIr Force
    482nd Fighter Wing

