91st ARS refuels F-16s off the Florida coast

F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over the Gulf of Mexico, May 1, 2023. Homestead ARB is home to the 482nd Fighter Wing, which is a fully combat-ready unit capable of providing F-16C multi-purpose fighter aircraft, along with mission ready pilots and support personnel, for short-notice worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US