A drone flies through the air April 7, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th Security Forces Squadron recently conducted a test flight to demonstrate their new drone’s capabilities and features.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 12:58
|Photo ID:
|7775372
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-JQ106-1127
|Resolution:
|4439x2959
|Size:
|505.28 KB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT