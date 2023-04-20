Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 12:58 Photo ID: 7775371 VIRIN: 230407-F-JQ106-1101 Resolution: 6537x4358 Size: 2.66 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.