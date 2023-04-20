Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights [Image 4 of 5]

    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Airman Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. David Castor, 319th Mission Support Group commander, checks his camera monitor while flying a drone April 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership recently witnessed the 319th Security Forces Squadron drone surveillance capabilities during a demonstration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7775371
    VIRIN: 230407-F-JQ106-1101
    Resolution: 6537x4358
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights
    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights
    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights
    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights
    Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Security Forces Squadron
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT