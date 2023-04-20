Col. David Castor, 319th Mission Support Group commander, checks his camera monitor while flying a drone April 7, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership recently witnessed the 319th Security Forces Squadron drone surveillance capabilities during a demonstration.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 12:58
|Photo ID:
|7775371
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-JQ106-1101
|Resolution:
|6537x4358
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks team takes small UAS program to new heights [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT