Airmen from 49th Component Maintenance Squadron transport a container of hydrazine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. The handling of hydrazine requires specialized vehicles and strict handling procedures to transport fuel for the F-16 jets to carry out training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7775119
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-MF417-1218
|Resolution:
|7490x4993
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th CMS facilitates the production of hydrazine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
