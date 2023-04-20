Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CMS facilitates the production of hydrazine [Image 5 of 5]

    49th CMS facilitates the production of hydrazine

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from 49th Component Maintenance Squadron transport a container of hydrazine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. The handling of hydrazine requires specialized vehicles and strict handling procedures to transport fuel for the F-16 jets to carry out training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    f-16
    holloman air force base
    hydrazine
    rocket fuel

