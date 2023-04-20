49th CMS facilitates the production of hydrazine

Airmen from 49th Component Maintenance Squadron transport a container of hydrazine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. The handling of hydrazine requires specialized vehicles and strict handling procedures to transport fuel for the F-16 jets to carry out training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

