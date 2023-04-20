U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Kelley, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Millare, middle, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Glover, 49th CMS aircraft fuel systems craftsman, discusses transportation and handling of hydrazine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. Hydrazine plants require careful planning and engineering to ensure the safety of workers and the surrounding environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 7775118 VIRIN: 230418-F-MF417-1179 Resolution: 7646x5097 Size: 3.87 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CMS facilitates the production of hydrazine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.