49th CMS facilitates the production of hydrazine

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Kelley, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Millare, 49th CMS aircraft fuel systems craftsman, transport a container of hydrazine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. Hydrazine is a highly toxic and flammable compound that requires strict handling procedures and specialized equipment to prevent accidents and leaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

