    Honor Guard graduation April [Image 7 of 15]

    Honor Guard graduation April

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Pallbearers approach the casket during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony, April 28, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation performance is a full-honors funeral that includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 11:39
    Photo ID: 7775080
    VIRIN: 230428-F-oc707-0906
    Resolution: 3000x2268
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard graduation April [Image 15 of 15], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    honor guard
    honors
    blues
    eglin
    airman

