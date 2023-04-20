Firing party Airmen march toward their place during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony, April 28, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation performance is a full-honors funeral that includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7775075
|VIRIN:
|230428-F-oc707-0901
|Resolution:
|3000x2147
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard graduation April [Image 15 of 15], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT