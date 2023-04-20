Airman 1st Class Isaac Patton, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, makes another fold of the American flag during the Honor Guard graduation ceremony, April 28, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation performance is a full-honors funeral that includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 11:39 Photo ID: 7775074 VIRIN: 230428-F-oc707-0900 Resolution: 3000x2181 Size: 3.35 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor Guard graduation April [Image 15 of 15], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.