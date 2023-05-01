U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Team Shaw volunteers pose for a photo at a volunteer appreciation event hosted by the Shaw Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center (MFRC), April. 19, 2023. The MFRC organized the event to highlight the hard work and energy the volunteers put into special events and projects to support resiliency and mission success at Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 7774883 VIRIN: 230419-F-AM378-0177 Resolution: 4096x2560 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.