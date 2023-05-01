Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers [Image 4 of 5]

    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany Lawson (middle), volunteer victim advocate, discusses her experiences as an active duty volunteer with Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife, Gayle Smith, Key Spouse volunteer and Air Force veteran, at the Shaw Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center, April 19, 2023. Both active duty and civilian volunteers attended the event, coming together under the common passion of serving others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:11
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    volunteers
    Shaw AFB
    meet and greet
    20th FW
    MFRC

