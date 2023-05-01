U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany Lawson (middle), volunteer victim advocate, discusses her experiences as an active duty volunteer with Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife, Gayle Smith, Key Spouse volunteer and Air Force veteran, at the Shaw Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center, April 19, 2023. Both active duty and civilian volunteers attended the event, coming together under the common passion of serving others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 7774882 VIRIN: 230419-F-AM378-0082 Resolution: 3735x2668 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.