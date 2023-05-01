Gayle Smith (far left), Key Spouse volunteer and Air Force veteran, speaks to Military and Family Readiness Center (MFRC) volunteers at Shaw Air Force Base, April 19, 2023. The MFRC hosted a volunteer appreciation event to foster relationships and celebrate the accomplishments of Team Shaw’s volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw's volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS
