Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers [Image 2 of 5]

    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, greets volunteers at the Military and Family Readiness Center at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 19, 2023. Smith was invited to meet volunteers who gave up their time in support of Team Shaw by organizing events and projects to increase morale and resiliency among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 7774880
    VIRIN: 230419-F-AM378-0035
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers
    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers
    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers
    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers
    20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteers
    Shaw AFB
    meet and greet
    20th FW
    MFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT