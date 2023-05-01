U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, greets volunteers at the Military and Family Readiness Center at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 19, 2023. Smith was invited to meet volunteers who gave up their time in support of Team Shaw by organizing events and projects to increase morale and resiliency among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 7774880 VIRIN: 230419-F-AM378-0035 Resolution: 4222x3016 Size: 1.95 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.