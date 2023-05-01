20th Fighter Wing commander, MFRC show appreciation for Shaw’s volunteers

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, greets volunteers at the Military and Family Readiness Center at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 19, 2023. Smith was invited to meet volunteers who gave up their time in support of Team Shaw by organizing events and projects to increase morale and resiliency among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
