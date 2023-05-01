Togolese AF, MSAS air advisors train together during military engagement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Messan Atayi, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor, discusses local acquisition processes and standard practices with logisticians from the Togolese Air Force. The 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group and the Togolese Air Force conducted the first successful military-to-military engagement in 11 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Sandre Lillington)

