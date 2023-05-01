Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Togolese AF, MSAS air advisors train together during military engagement [Image 2 of 3]

    Togolese AF, MSAS air advisors train together during military engagement

    LOME, TOGO

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron pose with members of the Togolese Air Force at Lomé, Togo. The 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group and the Togolese Air Force conducted the first successful military-to-military engagement in 11 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sandre Lillington)

    This work, Togolese AF, MSAS air advisors train together during military engagement [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air advisor
    CRW
    MSAS

