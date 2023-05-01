Togolese AF, MSAS air advisors train together during military engagement

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clarissa Grizzle, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron transmission systems technician, inspects local communications equipment and capabilities of Togolese aircraft. The 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group and the Togolese Air Force conducted the first successful military-to-military engagement in 11 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Mari Takahashi)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023
Location: LOME, TG