    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Saltzman, testify at SASC [Image 8 of 12]

    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Saltzman, testify at SASC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. listens to a question while testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2024 budget request, Washington, D.C., May 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 7774698
    VIRIN: 230502-F-LE393-0191
    Resolution: 5608x3731
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Saltzman, testify at SASC [Image 12 of 12], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    SASC
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSOFET
    CSAF22FET
    SECAF26FET

