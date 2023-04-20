SecAF Kendall, CSAF Brown, CSO Saltzman, testify at SASC

Sen. Jack Reed, right, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., far left, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, top right, before a hearing for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2024 budget request, Washington, D.C., May 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

