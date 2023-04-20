CTF 70 and JS Izumo leaders conduct meeting

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 2, 2023) Capt. Bill Johnson, left, chief of staff of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 exchanges gifts with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. JO Takemasa, commanding officer of the JS Izumo (DDH 183), in the flag cabin aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Yokosuka, Japan, May 2. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

