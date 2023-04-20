Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 70 and JS Izumo leaders conduct meeting [Image 2 of 3]

    CTF 70 and JS Izumo leaders conduct meeting

    JAPAN

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 2, 2023) Capt. Bill Johnson, left, chief of staff of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 exchanges gifts with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. JO Takemasa, commanding officer of the JS Izumo (DDH 183), in the flag cabin aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Yokosuka, Japan, May 2. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    CTF 70
    JS Izumo
    DDH 183

