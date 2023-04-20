STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 3, 2023) A screenshot of a video showing fast-attack craft from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy approaching Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, May 3, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7774614
|VIRIN:
|230503-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1261x624
|Size:
|246.93 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Second Merchant Vessel Seized within a Week by Iran [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Second Merchant Vessel Seized within a Week by Iran
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT