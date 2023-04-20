U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a group photo at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2023. The 77th 'Gamblers' routinely conduct presence patrols within the CENTCOM AOR to reassure allies and ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 7774563 VIRIN: 230501-F-UO935-1029 Resolution: 5912x3767 Size: 1.76 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 77th EFS and EFGS 'Gamblers' Group Photos [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.