Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, poses with his family following his assumption of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 04:08
|Photo ID:
|7774560
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-A4479-819
|Resolution:
|583x537
|Size:
|130.97 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT