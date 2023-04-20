Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th EFS and EFGS 'Gamblers' Group Photos [Image 1 of 7]

    77th EFS and EFGS 'Gamblers' Group Photos

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a group photo at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2023. The 77th 'Gamblers' routinely conduct presence patrols within the CENTCOM AOR to reassure allies and ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 04:04
    AFCENT
    Gamblers
    77th EFS
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th EFGS

