Sailors Work in the Galley Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230502-N-CD453-1010 SEA OF JAPAN (May 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Loriannah Herrera, from Atlanta, writes the lunch menu on a whiteboard aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 03:51 Location: SEA OF JAPAN