Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 1 of 8]

    Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230502-N-CD453-2009 SEA OF JAPAN (May 2, 2023) Lt.j.g. Dale Lutton (right), from Lake Wales, Florida, administers Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kory Mozee’s (left), from Long Branch, New Jersey, honorable discharge during a reenlistment ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 7774551
    VIRIN: 230502-N-CD453-2009
    Resolution: 4974x3553
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailors Work in the Galley Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailors Work in the Galley Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailors Work in the Galley Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailors Work in the Galley Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT