Sailor Re-Enlists Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230502-N-CD453-2009 SEA OF JAPAN (May 2, 2023) Lt.j.g. Dale Lutton (right), from Lake Wales, Florida, administers Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kory Mozee’s (left), from Long Branch, New Jersey, honorable discharge during a reenlistment ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

