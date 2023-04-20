Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7774518 VIRIN: 230425-A-HP857-421 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.89 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.