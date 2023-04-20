Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure [Image 3 of 4]

    USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and Kure City Mayor Yoshiake Shinhara pose for a photo during Tomlinson’s courtesy visit to the city office April 25. During his visit, Tomlinson thanked Shinhara, his staff, and the citizens of Kure for their continuous partnership and support for the Garrison’s mission.

    This work, USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Kure Pier 6

