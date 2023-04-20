Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and Kure City Mayor Yoshiake Shinhara pose for a photo during Tomlinson’s courtesy visit to the city office April 25. During his visit, Tomlinson thanked Shinhara, his staff, and the citizens of Kure for their continuous partnership and support for the Garrison’s mission.
USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure
