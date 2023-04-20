Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and Kure City Mayor Yoshiake Shinhara pose for a photo during Tomlinson’s courtesy visit to the city office April 25. During his visit, Tomlinson thanked Shinhara, his staff, and the citizens of Kure for their continuous partnership and support for the Garrison’s mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7774517 VIRIN: 230424-A-HP857-368 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.25 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.