USAG Japan commander visits key sites, recognizes team members, meets city mayors during final tour of Kure

Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, looks out the window of a landing craft mechanized watercraft, or LCM, while being transported from Kure Pier 6 to the Akizuki Ammunition Depot April 25 as part of his final visit to Kure and its various sites before the upcoming end of his tenure as commander.

