JRTC 23-07 Howitzer Emplacement

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, emplace an M777 Howitzer during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luis Garcia).

