JRTC 23-07 Columbian Comandos

Sgt. 1st Class Ringo Whigham, an Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, and Colombian Comandos conduct a joint patrol during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. The rotation has served as an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two nations, as well as validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

