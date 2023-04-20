Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 23-07 Columbian Comandos [Image 2 of 2]

    JRTC 23-07 Columbian Comandos

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Rognie OrtizVega 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. 1st Class Ringo Whigham, an Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, and Colombian Comandos conduct a joint patrol during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. The rotation has served as an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two nations, as well as validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 21:04
    VIRIN: 230428-A-OQ670-1004
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, JRTC 23-07 Columbian Comandos [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Rognie OrtizVega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jump
    JRTC
    82 Airborne Division
    All American

